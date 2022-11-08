Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC extends bail to Khaleda in 2 defamation cases

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The High Court on Monday extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail in two defamation cases filed in Dhaka and Narail districts.
The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after hearing a petition. The bail was extended until the disposition of the two cases.
Barrister Kaisar Kamal stood for Khaleda Zia.
On December 21, 2015, Khaleda Zia at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh raised questions about the actual number of Liberation War martyrs saying, "There're controversies over how many were martyred in the Liberation War. There're also many books and documents on the controversies." Reacting to Khaleda's remarks, Raihan Farooque Imam of Naragati in Narail, filed a case with the Cognisance Court on December 24, 2015. On January 5, 2016, Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddiqui filed another case with Dhaka Metropolitan Chief Magistrate Court.
The High Court on August 13 and 14, 2018 granted six-month bail to Khaleda in the two cases.
Later, the state counsel filed a petition seeking stay on the High Court order and the Appellate Division also upheld the HC order. Then the bail was extended several times in the two cases.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court order on case today
Ageing population in BD is fast growing: UN expert
Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming meets Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader
8 out of 24 BSRC leaders granted bail
Business dispute led to Sylhet BNP leader Kamal's murder: Police
Terrorists attack police, injure 5 in Satkhira
Songwriter killed in road accident
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft