Covid: 54 cases, zero death reported

The country reported 54 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,425 as no death was reported during the period. With the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,035,882, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 1.79 per cent from Sunday's 1.00 per cent from as 3,011 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.39 per cent. In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases. -UNB











