HC orders removal of brickfields from four districts

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove all illegal brick kilns from four districts---Bogura, Tangail, Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon----to reduce environment pollution.

It also directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to submit compliance before it within the next seven days.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi came up with the order.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why their inaction to shut down the illegal brick kilns in four districts under the Brick Kilns Control Act, 2013 should not be declared illegal.

A total of 24 people including Environment Secretary, Director General of Environment Directorate, Environment Directorate Bogura, DC and SP of four districts have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) on November 6 filed the writ petition with the HC seeking necessary directives in this regard.

During the hearing on the petition, HRPB president Advocate Manzill Murshid told the court that hundreds of illegal brick kilns have reportedly been operating in the four respective districts, causing damage to the environment, farmlands, and forests.

But the officials concerned of the government are not taking necessary action against such illegal activities, he argued.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan represented the state during the hearing on the petition.














