Feasibility studies of CWASA Catchment STPs progressing

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: The feasibility studies of all the Catchment Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of Chattogram WASA is progressing.

Nippon Koei of Japan is conducting the feasibility studies of Catchment STP 2 and 4 and a South Korean firm is conducting the feasibility studies of Catchment STP 3, Project Director Ariful Islam told the Daily Observer on Monday. French firm Seuraica completed the feasibility study of Catchment STP 5, he said.

Under the project, 73 km of pipeline would be laid talled and a treatment plant with 50 million litre of water per day would be built, he said. Chattogram WASA took the project on a 163- acre area at Halishahar.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the "Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment STP-6" for implementation under Public Private Partnership (PPP) under government to government funding by Japan.











