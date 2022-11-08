Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO urges countries to lift green trade barriers

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

GENEVA, Nov 7: The World Trade Organization on Monday urged countries to abolish trade barriers in environmental goods and services in order to help fight climate change.
In its annual World Trade Report, the WTO says international commerce should not be pitted against combating the climate crisis.
The report comes as global leaders gather in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference which opened Sunday and runs until November 18.
The WTO said it was misleading to think that trade was nothing but a source of greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that trade could also enable the spread of green innovations and technology.
"Trade is a force for good for climate, and part of the solution for achieving a low-carbon, resilient and just transition," WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the report's foreword.
"The WTO estimates that reducing tariffs and non-tariff measures on energy-related environmental goods could increase total exports of these products by five percent by 2030 and, at the same time, lead to a net reduction in carbon emissions," the former Nigerian finance and foreign minister said. According to the global trade body's economists, the resulting improvements in energy efficiency and increased use of renewable energy could reduce net carbon emissions by 0.6 percent. Although tariffs on environmental goods are, on average, lower than those on other goods, they remain relatively high in low-income countries, the report said.
"While trade itself does generate emissions from production and transport, trade and trade policies can accelerate the dissemination of cutting-edge technologies and best practices, and enhance incentives for further innovation while creating the jobs of tomorrow," said Okonjo-Iweala.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WTO urges countries to lift green trade barriers
Olio Apparels pays workers' dues, says Envoy Group
EU to propose more flexible spending rules
USD price for export proceeds raised once again in 2 weeks
DSE, CSE fall on profit taking
Pathao car drivers, users now can talk out fare for a ride
IBBL holds discussion programme on Shariah
Sonali Bank signs deal with Govt Bangabandhu College


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft