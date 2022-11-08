Olio Apparels pays workers' dues, says Envoy Group

Workers of RMG sector giant Envoy Group's subsidiary Olio Apparels received all their arrears and allowances on Sunday at the capital's BGMEA Complex.

Olio paid all the wages, overtime, and other allowances of the workers for October as per the Labour Act, AKM Siddiqur Rahman, head of human resources at Envoy, said in a statement.

He said reports that their wages were in arrears for three-four months were fake and misleading.

On November 1, workers of Olio took to the streets, protesting the "closure" and relocation of the factory. They also demanded their unpaid wages.

A reconciliation meeting on labour-related issues took place among representatives of Olio, workers, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the government on Tuesday.

The meeting unanimously took a few decisions, including the payment of basic wages, service benefits, earned leave dues, maternity leave dues, and other payments of workers. -UNB













