USD price for export proceeds raised once again in 2 weeks

Banks and foreign exchange dealers have raised the exchange rate of the US dollar against export proceeds by Tk 0.5 to Tk 100.

Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank and chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association or BFEDA, announced the new rates after a meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, or ABB in Dhaka on Sunday.

The exchange rate for export proceeds was raised to Tk 99.5 two weeks ago on Oct 23, but the BFEDA and ABB decided to lower the rate of inward remittances to Tk 107 from Tk 107.5, which remained unchanged after Sunday's meeting.

The rate for export proceeds will be effective from Monday, confirmed Afzal.

It was also decided at the meeting that dollar rate to open letters of credit for importers will be Tk 1 more than the weighted average of the rates fixed for export proceeds and remittances.

The stakeholders in the meeting also decided to keep open the exchange houses of Bangladeshi commercial banks abroad during the weekend, and on bank holidays.

Dollar began climbing in mid-2021 due to supply crunch of the currency. The crisis went deeper towards March this year, prompting the central bank to come up with several measures to curb the dollar's unprecedented gains.

In a meeting in May, the BAFEDA and ABB agreed to fix a ceiling to set a uniform interbank dollar exchange rate to ease the situation.

On Jun 30, Bangladesh Bank reintroduced the floating rate and regularly devalued taka against dollar while selling large amounts of currency to meet the demands.

Banks were supposed to hold discussions to propose a dollar exchange rate under the supervision of the central bank.

However, BAFEDA did not follow up on some decisions after forwarding a proposal at the end of May. As the dollar crisis deepened, the banks halted dollar transactions to make extra profit and the interbank dollar market lost activity.

The banks in crisis bought dollars from other banks at higher prices to settle import bill payments, while sometimes looking to clients to come up with currency. This put the customers at the receiving end of the crisis.

The US dollar reached an all-time high of Tk 121 in the open market in August and is currently being sold at around Tk 110. The price of dollar in the banks rose to Tk 107, although Bangladesh Bank was selling at Tk 95. -bdnews24.com











