Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE, CSE fall on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains pulling down indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE dropped 22.74 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 6,393. The Shariah-based index DSES lost 4.35 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,401, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 12.87 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 2,245.
The DSE turnover also slid to Tk 1,235 crore. Of the issues traded, 48 advanced, 98 declined, and 208 remained unchanged.
Genex Infosys has risen to the top of the trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company's shares worth Tk 86.48 crore were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 60.60 crore.
Eastern Housing's Tk 60.38 crore shares have risen to the third position in the top list of transactions.
Other companies in the top list of transactions include IT Consultants, Bashundhara Paper, Navana Pharma, Lub Ref, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, JMI Hospital and Anwar Galvanizing.
Genex Infosys share price has increased the most. The closing price of Genex Infosys was Tk 96.10 paisa on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, its closing price stood at Tk 105.70. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 9.60 or 9.98 per cent. With this, Genex Infosys tops the DSE price hike list.
Other top gainers on the DSE include Navana Pharma 9.97 per cent, IT Consultants 9.94 per cent, Agni Systems 9.87 per cent, Pragati Life Insurance 9.68 per cent, Chartered Insurance 9.65 per cent, Lube Ref 9. 64 per cent, Lavello Ice Cream by 7.94 per cent, JMI Syringe by 7.28 per cent and Eastern Cables by 6.19 per cent.
Doreen Power's price has fallen the most. The closing price of Doreen Power was Tk 68.30 on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, its closing price stood at Tk 61. The share price of the company has decreased by 7 30 paise or 10.68 per cent. With this, Doreen Power has risen to the top spot in DSE's price drop list.
Other top losers on DSE include Indobangla Pharma 7.80 per cent, Intraco CNG 6.11 per cent, Desh General Insurance 5.91 per cent, Fareast Life Insurance 5.76 per cent, Islami Insurance 5.53 per cent, Senakalyan Insurance 5. 20 per cent, Global Insurance 5.20 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 4.84 per cent and Summit Alliance Ports 4.73 per cent.
On The CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 39 points. Tk 22.48 crore has been traded in the market. 49 of the 235 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 65 have decreased and the prices of 121 have remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WTO urges countries to lift green trade barriers
Olio Apparels pays workers' dues, says Envoy Group
EU to propose more flexible spending rules
USD price for export proceeds raised once again in 2 weeks
DSE, CSE fall on profit taking
Pathao car drivers, users now can talk out fare for a ride
IBBL holds discussion programme on Shariah
Sonali Bank signs deal with Govt Bangabandhu College


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft