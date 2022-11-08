DSE, CSE fall on profit taking

Stocks fell on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains pulling down indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE dropped 22.74 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 6,393. The Shariah-based index DSES lost 4.35 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,401, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 12.87 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 2,245.

The DSE turnover also slid to Tk 1,235 crore. Of the issues traded, 48 advanced, 98 declined, and 208 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys has risen to the top of the trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company's shares worth Tk 86.48 crore were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 60.60 crore.

Eastern Housing's Tk 60.38 crore shares have risen to the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include IT Consultants, Bashundhara Paper, Navana Pharma, Lub Ref, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, JMI Hospital and Anwar Galvanizing.

Genex Infosys share price has increased the most. The closing price of Genex Infosys was Tk 96.10 paisa on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, its closing price stood at Tk 105.70. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 9.60 or 9.98 per cent. With this, Genex Infosys tops the DSE price hike list.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Navana Pharma 9.97 per cent, IT Consultants 9.94 per cent, Agni Systems 9.87 per cent, Pragati Life Insurance 9.68 per cent, Chartered Insurance 9.65 per cent, Lube Ref 9. 64 per cent, Lavello Ice Cream by 7.94 per cent, JMI Syringe by 7.28 per cent and Eastern Cables by 6.19 per cent.

Doreen Power's price has fallen the most. The closing price of Doreen Power was Tk 68.30 on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, its closing price stood at Tk 61. The share price of the company has decreased by 7 30 paise or 10.68 per cent. With this, Doreen Power has risen to the top spot in DSE's price drop list.

Other top losers on DSE include Indobangla Pharma 7.80 per cent, Intraco CNG 6.11 per cent, Desh General Insurance 5.91 per cent, Fareast Life Insurance 5.76 per cent, Islami Insurance 5.53 per cent, Senakalyan Insurance 5. 20 per cent, Global Insurance 5.20 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 4.84 per cent and Summit Alliance Ports 4.73 per cent.

On The CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 39 points. Tk 22.48 crore has been traded in the market. 49 of the 235 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 65 have decreased and the prices of 121 have remained unchanged.











