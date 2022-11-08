

IBBL holds discussion programme on Shariah

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as chief discussant. Presided over by Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shari'ah secretariat presented the keynote.

Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone made the opening statements and Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Head office complex corporate branch thanked the participants. Investment clients of the bank attended the programme.











Dhaka Central and East Zone along with 6 corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a discussion programme on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' at Islami Bank tower on Sunday.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as chief discussant. Presided over by Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shari'ah secretariat presented the keynote.Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone made the opening statements and Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Head office complex corporate branch thanked the participants. Investment clients of the bank attended the programme.