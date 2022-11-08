Sonali Bank signs deal with Govt Bangabandhu College

Video
Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk   

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Government Bangabandhu College, Dhaka. Under the agreement, Students will pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway staying at their homes.
After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Government Bangabandhu College Principal Professor Md.Zahurul Alam exchange documents between the two organisation at Bank's Head Office Conference Room on Sunday.
Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Md. Md Arshad Hossain, Assistant Professor of Government Bangababndu College Md. Nazrul Islam, Lecturer Md.Shahid Sarwar Mazumder and Md. Sagor Hossain were  present on the occasion.


