BKB holds business review meeting

BKB holds a virtual meeting on "Review of implementation of Business Targets of Incentive Package including SME/Women Entrepreneurs/Cluster Financing and Green Financing" for the FY 2022-23 at the Board room of the Bank's Head Office on Monday, says a press release.The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain emphasized on successful implementation of incentive packages including SME/women entrepreneurs/cluster financing and green financing in his directives.The Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain and Salma Banu were present in the meeting.Among others, all General Managers, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Branch Managers were connected virtually with the meeting.