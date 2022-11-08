Video
Home Business

Nagad CBO wins Business Director of the Year award

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Sheikh Aminur Rahman

Sheikh Aminur Rahman

Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer (CBO) at Nagad, has been honoured with the "Business Director of the Year" award for his outstanding contribution to the country's corporate sector.
He got this recognition through the first-ever "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022", initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Bangladeshi business leaders, says a press release.
The BBF has recently organised its sixth Leadership Summit with the theme "Transformative humane leadership during extraordinary times" at a five-star hotel in the capital. Following the flagship event, the C-Suite Awards were given to 16 top corporate leaders of Bangladesh in 16 categories.
Nagad's CBO Sheikh Aminur Rahman has achieved this accolade, thanks to his dynamic leadership in helping the country's leading MFS Nagad's daily transactions reach Tk1,000 crore as well as create a customer base of more than six crore.
Besides, Sheikh Aminur Rahman is the founder of a platform named Corporate Executive Club Limited, through which he is working to bring together all community leaders, including those from FMCG, IT, telecom, pharmaceutical and banking industries.
He also delivers business lectures and guidance to the new generation through workshops in various universities and through social media to help them build their career with leadership qualities.
Commenting on his recognition as the "Business Director of the Year", Nagad's CBO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Receiving an award is a happy moment for everyone. I feel honoured to have got this recognition. I am still learning different things from my colleagues at different levels through my work."
"I believe such accolades will give an impetus to all my efforts," he noted.
The Nagad's CBO has previously won many domestic and international awards, such as Money 2.0 - Outstanding Leadership Award, LFB Leadership Excellence Award, and Telenor Top Talent.
The C-Suite Awards 2022 was powered by United Group and in association with Team Group, the Daily Star and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI).
About 350 business leaders, experts and corporate personalities of the country took part in this award show organised by the BBF.
According to the organisers, they received more than 100 nominations from 30 companies for the awards. An expert jury reviewed the selected 16 top executives in 16 different categories from them.


