ISHO launches super saver campaign for hassle-free shopping

ISHO, an innovative furniture and lifestyle company in Bangladesh, has launched its new campaign "Super Saver Room Setups" with an exciting 5% discount on the Buy by Room segment on their website for only a limited time. The offer is valid until the 12th of November, 2022.

The Super Saver Room Setups come with a diverse and eclectic selection of 62 room setups carefully curated for the living, dining, bedroom and study area of modern homeowners. The offer is especially conducive for to-be-weds and newlyweds, as it enables budget-shopping for beautiful and stylish furniture without a compromise of their tastes.

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director, ISHO said, "Our Super Saver Buy by Room sets offer a diverse range of beautiful room setups to streamline interior designing processes through unique design concepts and themes. We are facilitating online deliveries through the ISHO website so that people don't have to go through the hassle of visiting different stores to shop for various items."

Every room setup comes with its own design aesthetics, so you can find a combination that fits perfectly within your home. To know more, visit http://isho.com/.














