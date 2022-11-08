Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart supports 80 DU students

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

StanChart supports 80 DU students

StanChart supports 80 DU students

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently disbursed the prestigious Governor Scholarship to 20 top students from the University of Dhaka's Department of Development Studies and 60 top students from the university's Department of Economics.  
StanChart has been a steward of the Governor Scholarship for over a decade. The Governor Scholarship is a merit and need-based reward that is given to students in recognition of their strong academic performance.
The accolade commemorates the role that the Central Bank's Governor plays in crafting policy and driving economic development while simultaneously highlighting the next generation of leaders and their limitless potential, says ma press release.
Powering the Governor Scholarship is tied to the Bank's goals to build a culture of learning that empowers individuals to grow, follow their aspirations, and embrace skills needed for the future.  
An event was hosted at the University of Dhaka's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium. Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Professor Dr. Md. Ziaur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Professor Dr. MM Akash, Chairman, Department of Economics; Professor Dr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Chairman, Department of Development Studies were also present. Professor Dr. Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, also attended the event as a patron of the Dhaka University Economics Department Alumni Association (DUEDAA).   
Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, said, "Governor Scholarship is a recognition for the best of the best from these two departments of Dhaka University. The students have greatly benefited from this scholarship provided by Standard Chartered Bank. For that, I thank Standard Chartered for this initiative. It is the responsibility of both organisations and individuals to support the development of the society. I hope other groups and private universities will come forward to facilitate higher studies and contribute to the growth of the nation."
StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Standard Chartered is proud to cap off another year by providing students with the resources needed to help make their dreams a reality."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WTO urges countries to lift green trade barriers
Olio Apparels pays workers' dues, says Envoy Group
EU to propose more flexible spending rules
USD price for export proceeds raised once again in 2 weeks
DSE, CSE fall on profit taking
Pathao car drivers, users now can talk out fare for a ride
IBBL holds discussion programme on Shariah
Sonali Bank signs deal with Govt Bangabandhu College


Latest News
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres November 18
Parents tied up before daughter gang-raped by vandals in Subarnachar
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Dipu for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper
ACC seeks asset info of Jhenidah sub-registrar
Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal
Child drowns in Bhola
Quader promises to finish BNP's movement in December
Get ready for more sacrifices to oust AL govt, Fakhrul tells BNP activists
Most Read News
SC orders status quo on eviction of illegal structures from Hatirjheel
BUET student's body recovered from Shitalakshya
Brazil announce FIFA WC squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included
BNP united to bring back democracy: Fakhrul
School teacher hacked dead in Kushtia
IMF for capacity building of capital market in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reports 54 Covid cases, zero death
BNP leader stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
10 shops gutted in Ctg market fire
Humanity must cooperate or perish: UN chief at COP27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft