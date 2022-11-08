

StanChart supports 80 DU students

StanChart has been a steward of the Governor Scholarship for over a decade. The Governor Scholarship is a merit and need-based reward that is given to students in recognition of their strong academic performance.

The accolade commemorates the role that the Central Bank's Governor plays in crafting policy and driving economic development while simultaneously highlighting the next generation of leaders and their limitless potential, says ma press release.

Powering the Governor Scholarship is tied to the Bank's goals to build a culture of learning that empowers individuals to grow, follow their aspirations, and embrace skills needed for the future.

An event was hosted at the University of Dhaka's Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium. Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Professor Dr. Md. Ziaur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Professor Dr. MM Akash, Chairman, Department of Economics; Professor Dr. Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Chairman, Department of Development Studies were also present. Professor Dr. Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, also attended the event as a patron of the Dhaka University Economics Department Alumni Association (DUEDAA).

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, said, "Governor Scholarship is a recognition for the best of the best from these two departments of Dhaka University. The students have greatly benefited from this scholarship provided by Standard Chartered Bank. For that, I thank Standard Chartered for this initiative. It is the responsibility of both organisations and individuals to support the development of the society. I hope other groups and private universities will come forward to facilitate higher studies and contribute to the growth of the nation."

StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Standard Chartered is proud to cap off another year by providing students with the resources needed to help make their dreams a reality."













