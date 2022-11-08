Video
ICCB holds workshop on export operations

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ICC Bangladesh organized a day-long workshop on export operations, back-to-back LC mechanism and challenges of export finance  at a local hotel in the capital recently.
ICC Bangladesh vice president A. K. Azad attended at the certificate award ceremony as chief guest which was chaired by ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali.
The closing session was also attended by ICCB secretary general Ataur Rahman, SEVP of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. and workshop resource person Mahmudur Rahman and ICCB general manager Ajay B. Saha, said a press release today.
A total of 119 participants from 27 banks including Bangladesh Bank and 16 commercial officials sponsored by Eastern Bank attended the workshop.


