Tuesday, 8 November, 2022, 5:02 AM
Tipu Munshi unveils new logo of Aichi Healthcare Group

Published : Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (in Punjabi shirt and trouser) along with other guests, looks on after unveiling the new logo of Aichi Healthcare Group, in Dhaka on Saturday.

The logo of the 'Aichi healthcare group' has been launched with the intention of redefining the healthcare sector and revitalizing its reputation for excellence.
The "Aichi healthcare group" logo was unveiled by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, who was a Chief guest at the event, unveiled the logo on Saturday at the premises of East West Medical College in the capital. At the unveiling of the logo, Aichi Healthcare Group Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Moazzem Hossain and Group Managing Director Ulfat Jahan Moon were also present, says a press release.
With the new logo, four Health care providers-Aichi Hospitals Ltd., East West Medical College & Hospital, East West Nursing College & Institute, and Update Dental College & Hospital-plan to combine their services under one roof.
Speaking at the launching ceremony Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "I am glad that "Aichi Healthcare Group" is celebrating the unraveling of its corporate identity on November 6, 2022. The Aichi Healthcare Group should continue its efforts to provide medical education, advanced cutting edge-based treatment with the latest innovations to the community."
"The Aichi Healthcare Group has emerged as a premier healthcare industry extending healthcare facilities to the countless patients in Bangladesh. Aichi group has been serving more than millions of patients which has already fulfilled the motto 'Believe in care'. I hope and believe that the diverse activities of the group will contribute to further enrich its contributions," he added.        
Prof. Dr. Md. Moazzem Hossain, the chairman of Aichi Healthcare Group said, "It's a matter of immense pleasure that Aichi Healthcare Group is going to inaugurate to express its Healthcare identity as "Aichi Healthcare Group" on the successful and effective support to the healthcare system in Bangladesh by publishing a souvenir."  
"I believe that this special issue not only provides an outlet to the latent creative potential of the employees but also proudly showcases the milestones the Aichi Healthcare group has achieved in the field of medical science," he added.
"The new logo better symbolizes our fundamental values that stand for I-CARE, which means Integrity, Courage, Adoptability, Respect, and Empowerment," stated Group Managing Director and MD East West Medical College and Hospital & Chairman of Dental College & Hospital Ulfat Jahan Moon.


