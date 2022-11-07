GP not to sell any SIM cards: BTRC

The Grameenphone, country's largest private telecom operator, will not be able to sell new or old SIM cards until further decision of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

After suspending sale of Grameenphone SIM cards indefinitely for failing to provide quality service,

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder on Sunday made the announcement at a programme held at BTRC building.

Sikder said BTRC's approval given to the Grameenphone a week ago for selling 13 lakh old SIM cards has been suspended on Sunday.

Earlier on 29 June this year, BTRC placed an indefinite suspension on new Grameenphone SIM card sale due to the operator's 'failure to provide quality service'.

BTRC imposed the indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so.

Earlier at programme, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "The telecom operator has no intention to provide quality service, as it's not doing anything to fix the problems that its subscribers are facing."











