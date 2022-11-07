Video
Monday, 7 November, 2022
Front Page

Dengue test fee fixed at Tk 100 in govt, Tk 300 in pvt hospitals  

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday fixed the testing fee for dengue at Tk100 for government hospitals and Tk 300 for private hospitals.
After a meeting on mental health care at the community level in the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital held on Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced the rates.
He said, "The government hospitals have been directed to charge Tk 100 fee for NS-1 antigen tests for the dengue patients while the private hospitals have been asked to charge the highest Tk 300 for the test."
Earlier on Friday, Director General of DGHS ABM Khurshid Alam said that free dengue tests have been ordered in all government hospitals of the country.
Earlier, during the 2019 dengue outbreak, DGHS ensured free dengue tests in government hospitals and Tk 500 testing fee in private hospitals.
Meanwhile, three more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 170.
During this period, 908 more patients were
    hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 476 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 432 outside of the city.
During the period, a total of 3,368 dengue patients, including 2,042 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On 21 June this year, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 43,103 dengue cases and 39,569 recoveries so far.
This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, some 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered. However, in 2019, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported.


