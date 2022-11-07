Gen Secy of Mahila Dal Sultana remanded

A Court in Dhaka on Sunday placed Sultana Ahmed, General Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, on a two-day remand in a case filed for making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraful

Alam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.

The IO in his remand prayer said she made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister at a rally at Paltan on September 1.

She also made speeches tarnishing the image of the judiciary. So, she needs to be remanded to unearth the instigators and conspirators responsible for committing such offences.

Her lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukhder submitted a petition, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that she was implicated in the case for harassment. The lawyer said the Facebook post in question has not been proven to belong to Sultana. In addition, the comments are not inflammatory, he said.

"People all over the country are saying the same thing - will the government arrest them all?" he said.

The lawyer described the case as an example of political repression.

After hearing both the sides, the Court rejected her bail prayer and placed her on remand for quizzing about the incident.

Earlier in the day, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained her as she was travelling home to Gulshan by car from the Sadarghat Launch Terminal. The complainant in the case is former Gopalganj District Chhatra League President Abdul Hamid. According to the case documents, the former BCL leader alleged that the ex-BNP MP made derogatory comments on Hasina during a party programme on September 1 in 2022.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir mentioned the arrest during a discussion at the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon and said, "I condemn this incident and demand that she be released as quickly as possible."

The ruling party was attempting to silence their opposition by harassing them with false cases, Fakhrul said.

