Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Derogatory Remarks On Bangabandhu, PM

Gen Secy of Mahila Dal Sultana remanded

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

A Court in Dhaka on Sunday placed Sultana Ahmed, General Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, on a two-day remand in a case filed for making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraful
    Alam,    also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.
The IO in his remand prayer said she made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister at a rally at Paltan on September 1.
She also made speeches tarnishing the image of the judiciary. So, she needs to be remanded to unearth the instigators and conspirators responsible for committing such offences.
Her lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukhder submitted a petition, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that she was implicated in the case for harassment. The lawyer said the Facebook post in question has not been proven to belong to Sultana. In addition, the comments are not inflammatory, he said.
"People all over the country are saying the same thing - will the government arrest them all?" he said.
The lawyer described the case as an example of political repression.
After hearing both the sides, the Court rejected her bail prayer and placed her on remand for quizzing about the incident.
Earlier in the day, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained her as she was travelling home to Gulshan by car from the Sadarghat Launch Terminal. The complainant in the case is former Gopalganj District Chhatra League President Abdul Hamid. According to the case documents, the former BCL leader alleged that the ex-BNP MP made derogatory comments on Hasina during a party programme on September 1 in 2022.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir mentioned the arrest during a discussion at the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon and said, "I condemn this incident and demand that she be released as quickly as possible."
The ruling party was attempting to silence their opposition by harassing them with false cases, Fakhrul said.
"If she is not freed, the government will have to take full responsibility."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
GP not to sell any SIM cards: BTRC
Dengue test fee fixed at Tk 100 in govt, Tk 300 in pvt hospitals  
Gen Secy of Mahila Dal Sultana remanded
No plan for new mega projects now: Quader
Owners will pay income tax of journos, staff, workers: HC
SC allows govt to file appeal against HC order
Bangladesh exit after another controversial umpiring


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft