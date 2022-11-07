No plan for new mega projects now: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina there is no plan to take any mega project before the election as it will be held in December, 2023 or January, 2024.

He said this while inaugurating the two lanes of the flyover under Bangladesh Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Tongi of Gazipur.

Expressing grief over the suffering of people caused by the under-construction BRT project, the minister said already 80 per cent work of the project has been completed and the sufferings will end soon.

He said, "Two lanes of 2.3 kilometers of capital-bound flyover have been opened to reduce the suffering on the highway in Gazipur. The project will be opened for traffic between the next May or June. As two lanes of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway have been opened, the traffic pressure towards Dhaka will be reduced a lot. The rest of the flyover work will be speed up. 80 per cent of the project has already been completed."

Criticising BNP, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader also said, "BNP had not taken any mega project and during their tenure no

development work was done. Who will go to power and who will take safe exit-people will decide it."

After opening of the two lanes, people of 37 districts will be benefited, said State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, who was present there.

Project Director (PD) Mahirul Islam Khan said that the views of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Gazipur Metropolitan Police have been received to open two lanes of the flyover and bridge for traffic. It will reduce human suffering. The length of the flyover from Tongi Station Road to Uttara is 2.3 kilometers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the entire project.

He also said that the police of the two cities will control the traffic system. The BRT project was approved by the government in 2012. In this system, only specialized buses will run in two lanes between the roads. BRT was planned to start in 2016. But construction started in January 2018.

Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said traffic congestion will be reduced and the Dhaka-bound passengers will be able to easily reach their respective destinations using the flyover.

According to the BRT authorities, once the project is implemented, it will be an environment friendly and safe transportation system in Gazipur, Tongi and Uttara areas.

Under the 20.5 km project of BRT, a 4.5 km elevated expressway, six elevated stations, ten lanes Tongi Bridge is under construction involving Tk 4268.32 crore.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Gazipur city AL President Azmat Ullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner of the district Anisur Rahman, among others, were present.













