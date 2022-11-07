Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Arrest Of Govt Officials

SC allows govt to file appeal against HC order

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday allowed the government to file an appeal against the High Court verdict that scrapped the provision of prior permission to arrest the government officials for criminal offence.
The apex court, at the same time, stayed the HC verdict until disposal of the appeal in this regard.
The five-member bench of the Appellate Division
    headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the order following an appeal filed by the state challenging the HC order.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin appeared on behalf of the state while senior Advocate Manzill Murshid argued for the writ petition.
On September 1, the Appellate Division stayed the HC verdict asking the government to file a leave to appeal petition against the HC judgement.
Earlier on August 25, in a landmark verdict the HC bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo scrapped Section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 following a writ petition placed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).
"Constitution is the country's main law and as per the Constitution, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law," the court observed.
"A section has been given special facilities by enacting the provision of getting prior permission to arrest government employees, which is sheer discrimination and violence of articles 26, 27 and 31 of the Constitution," the HC said.
The government issued a gazette notification of the law on November 14 in 2018 saying that the law will be effective through another notification.
On September 26 of that year, the government issued the second gazette notification saying that the law will be effective from October 1 in 2018.
As per Section 41(1) of the Government Service Act, the law enforcers will have to take approval from the authorities concerned of the government for arresting any public service holder in connection with criminal cases before submitting the charge sheet.
On October 14, 2019, a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of Section 41 (1) of the Act.
Advocates Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Eklas Uddin Bhuiya and Mahbubul Islam filed the writ petition on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, an NGO.
On October 21, 2019, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why Section 41 (1) of the Public Service Act should not be declared "illegal and contradictory to articles 26(1) and (2), 27 and 31 of the Constitution".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
GP not to sell any SIM cards: BTRC
Dengue test fee fixed at Tk 100 in govt, Tk 300 in pvt hospitals  
Gen Secy of Mahila Dal Sultana remanded
No plan for new mega projects now: Quader
Owners will pay income tax of journos, staff, workers: HC
SC allows govt to file appeal against HC order
Bangladesh exit after another controversial umpiring


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft