SC allows govt to file appeal against HC order

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday allowed the government to file an appeal against the High Court verdict that scrapped the provision of prior permission to arrest the government officials for criminal offence.

The apex court, at the same time, stayed the HC verdict until disposal of the appeal in this regard.

The five-member bench of the Appellate Division

headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the order following an appeal filed by the state challenging the HC order.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin appeared on behalf of the state while senior Advocate Manzill Murshid argued for the writ petition.

On September 1, the Appellate Division stayed the HC verdict asking the government to file a leave to appeal petition against the HC judgement.

Earlier on August 25, in a landmark verdict the HC bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo scrapped Section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 following a writ petition placed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

"Constitution is the country's main law and as per the Constitution, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law," the court observed.

"A section has been given special facilities by enacting the provision of getting prior permission to arrest government employees, which is sheer discrimination and violence of articles 26, 27 and 31 of the Constitution," the HC said.

The government issued a gazette notification of the law on November 14 in 2018 saying that the law will be effective through another notification.

On September 26 of that year, the government issued the second gazette notification saying that the law will be effective from October 1 in 2018.

As per Section 41(1) of the Government Service Act, the law enforcers will have to take approval from the authorities concerned of the government for arresting any public service holder in connection with criminal cases before submitting the charge sheet.

On October 14, 2019, a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of Section 41 (1) of the Act.

Advocates Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury, Eklas Uddin Bhuiya and Mahbubul Islam filed the writ petition on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, an NGO.

On October 21, 2019, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why Section 41 (1) of the Public Service Act should not be declared "illegal and contradictory to articles 26(1) and (2), 27 and 31 of the Constitution".









