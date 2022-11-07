Bangladesh exit after another controversial umpiring



Bangladesh's Captain Shakib Al Hasan (L) reacts to umpire Adrian Thomas Holdstock's decision of his dismissal during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh lost the match against Pakistan by five wickets but the TV umpire's controversial decision against Shakib stunned the cricket world. It was the 5th delivery of 11th over of Bangladesh batting innings and Shakib just came to bat after the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar. Shakib's danced down the wickets to face Pakistani leggy Shadab Khan. The ball hit the pad after kissing the bat but in-field umpire raised his finger taking few moments. Shakib challenged the umpire's decision.

During the review, the ultra-edge technology reveals clear spike when the ball passing the bat but Zimbabwe origin third umpire Langton Rusere declared it as 'bat hitting the ground' though the bat was too far out of the ground. Beside, Shakib went down over three metres on the crease. Still he was given out!

Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss with three changes in the playing eleven and were able to post 127 runs on the board losing seven wickets including the wicket of

Shakib. Bangladesh lost very crucial wicket of Liton Das, the lone in-form Bangladesh batter throughout the year, in the 3rd over. Liton departed on 10. Soumya, the replacement of Yasir Ali Rabbi, stood a valuable 52-run 2nd wicket's partnership pairing with Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Soumya departed on 20 off 17, which brought Shakib in the middle and was returned to the dugout for a golden duck as a result of poor umpiring.

Shakib's dismissal sent Bangladesh to the back foot as they have been struggling with their middle-order batters. None of the rest batters but Afif Hossain could support Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto got out on 54 off 48 at 112 strike rate, who could be bring under sword for his such slow scoring rate but became hero in the day of other batter's failure. Afif, the 2nd leading Bangladesh scorer, remained unbeaten on 24 off 20.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hauled four for 22, Shadab clinched two for 30 runs. Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed shared the rest between them.

To defend tinny 127, Taskin created the moment for celebration in the 3rd ball of Bangladesh's bowling innings but wicketkeeper and team's vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan dropped Mohammad Rizwan, who hit six in the very next ball and scored 32 runs in the match.

Beside Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (31), Babar Azam (25) and Shan Masood (24) were the notable Pakistan scorers on the day.

Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain shared one wicket apiece.













