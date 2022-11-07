HSC exams start across country



A mother blesses her daughter by kissing her forehead as she is heading to sit for HSC exams that began on Sunday. The photo was taken from Motijheel Govt Boys High School centre in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, the Technical Education Board postponed Bangla first paper HSC exam just before the end of the test.

It is learnt that the exam was started as per the scheduled time at 2:00pm but the board issued a notice postponing the

examination at around 3:00pm due to "unavoidable circumstances." It further said a fresh date will be announced later. Some 1,22,931 students were supposed to sit for the exam.

This year's HSC exams were scheduled to begin on 22 August, but the sudden floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj disrupted all preparations, prompting the ministry to suspend the exams.

This time a total of 12,03,407 students of 9,181 educational institutions were expected to sit for the examination in 2,649 centers.

Out of the total eleven education boards, nine general education boards have a total of 9,85,713 candidates. Under the boards, a total of 2,678 educational institutions participated in the examination in a total of 1,528 centers.

On the other hand, students of 2,678 educational institutions attended the examination under Madrasa Education Board in 448 centers.

After visiting the Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls College exam centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said the authorities will take stern action against anyone attempting to leak this year's HSC exam question papers.

She urged the guardians to leave the premises of exam centres after ensuring their children had entered the examination hall.

The Minister also sought help of local administrations to make sure that all coaching centres remained shut during the exams.













