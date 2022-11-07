Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HSC exams start across country

Technical Board postpones HSC first test

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

A mother blesses her daughter by kissing her forehead as she is heading to sit for HSC exams that began on Sunday. The photo was taken from Motijheel Govt Boys High School centre in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mother blesses her daughter by kissing her forehead as she is heading to sit for HSC exams that began on Sunday. The photo was taken from Motijheel Govt Boys High School centre in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began across the country on Sunday.
However, the Technical Education Board postponed Bangla first paper HSC exam just before the end of the test.
It is learnt that the exam was started as per the scheduled time at 2:00pm but the board issued a notice postponing the
    examination at around 3:00pm due to "unavoidable circumstances." It further said a fresh date will be announced later. Some 1,22,931 students were supposed to sit for the exam.
This year's HSC exams were scheduled to begin on 22 August, but the sudden floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj disrupted all preparations, prompting the ministry to suspend the exams.
This time a total of 12,03,407 students of 9,181 educational institutions were expected to sit for the examination in 2,649 centers.
Out of the total eleven education boards, nine general education boards have a total of 9,85,713 candidates. Under the boards, a total of 2,678 educational institutions participated in the examination in a total of 1,528 centers.
On the other hand, students of 2,678 educational institutions attended the examination under Madrasa Education Board in 448 centers.
After visiting the Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls College exam centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said the authorities will take stern action against anyone attempting to leak this year's HSC exam question papers.
She urged the guardians to leave the premises of exam centres after ensuring their children had entered the examination hall.
The Minister also sought help of local administrations to make sure that all coaching centres remained shut during the exams.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
GP not to sell any SIM cards: BTRC
Dengue test fee fixed at Tk 100 in govt, Tk 300 in pvt hospitals  
Gen Secy of Mahila Dal Sultana remanded
No plan for new mega projects now: Quader
Owners will pay income tax of journos, staff, workers: HC
SC allows govt to file appeal against HC order
Bangladesh exit after another controversial umpiring


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft