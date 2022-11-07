PM opens 100 bridges today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 newly constructed bridges virtually today (Monday) across the country.

The bridges are situated in 25 districts including Sunamganj, Chattogram, Barishal and Khagrachhari, the Press Wing of the Prime Minister's Office informed it on Sunday.

At the same time, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 bridges simultaneously on Monday and he said this during the inauguration of the Dhaka-bound lane of

the BRT project at Tongi in Gazipur.

Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division, constructed the bridges under the government's own fund across the country to improve road communications and eco-tourism.

PM will virtually attend the programme from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

Once the bridges are inaugurated, the marginal people living in remote areas will be benefited by selling agricultural products directly to the consumers due to the easier transport facility, said the department officials.

The total length of the bridges is 5,494.13 metres or 5.494 kilometres which cost the government Tk 879.6 crore.

Among the bridges, 72 have lengths between 16 metres and 50 metres, 20 have length between 51 metres and 100 metres and eight have length over 101 metres.

The longest bridge is situated in Raniganj union under Sunamganj district which has the length of 702 metres.

Out of them, the highest number of bridges, 46, is under Chattogram division, while the highest 42 bridges are in Khagrachhari district only.

Under Sylhet division 17 bridges are situated with all in Sunamganj district.

Fourteen bridges are under Barishal division -four in Jhalakati, Barishal and Pirojpur districts each and two in Patuakhali district.

Seven bridges are situated under Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions each including three in Rajbari, two in Manikganj and Bogura each and one each in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Pabna and Natore districts.

Under Mymensingh division there are six bridges with three in Netrakona, two in Sherpur and one in Mymensingh districts.

Three bridges are under Rangpur division with one in Dinajpur, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts each.

According to Road Transport and Highways Division officials, the bridges were constructed under different projects and some of them are already under use. The bridges are not officially inaugurated till now.











