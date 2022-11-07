Video
Home Miscellaneous

Two commit suicide in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Nov,6, Hanging bodies of a young couple have been recovered from separate rooms of their house in Pathantola area of Sylhet city.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies at about 11:30am on Sunday from Pallabi residential area. The deceased were Ripon Das, 30, and his wife Shipa Talukder, 27.
Police said quoting the neighbours that hearing the screams of the couple's two-year-old daughter, they knocked the door. But did not get any response from inside. Later, the local broke open the door and found the hanging bodies at separate rooms of the house.
A suicide note was also recovered from the house but who wrote this is not yet clear.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Deputy Police Commissioner Ajbahar Ali Sheikh said the reason behind their suicides could not be known yet. But police suspect a family feud might be behind the deaths.  The bodies were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.



