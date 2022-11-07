Video
No let-up in Dengue  29 die in five days of November

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 29 deaths from dengue in the five days of the current month till Sunday amid a sharp rise in dengue cases in different parts of the country.
Three more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 170, the second-highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
During the 24-hour period, 908 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    -UNB


