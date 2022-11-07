No let-up in Dengue  29 die in five days of November

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 29 deaths from dengue in the five days of the current month till Sunday amid a sharp rise in dengue cases in different parts of the country.

Three more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 170, the second-highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

During the 24-hour period, 908 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). -UNB











