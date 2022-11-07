Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two Justices, journalist get BIMS Gold medal award-2021

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Two Justices of the High Court Division and a journalist received Bangladesh International Mediation Society (BIMS) Gold Medal Award-2021 for their role in promoting peace in the judicial arena, state and social life through mediation.
The two Justices of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, who received award, are: Justice Ashraful Kamal and Justice Ahmed Sohel while Senior Correspondent of Dhaka Post and Law Reporters Forum (LRF) member Mehdi Hasan Dalim also received the award.
Justice Mohammad Abdur Rashid, a permanent member of the Netherlands Arbitration Committee and former chairman of the Bangladesh Law Commission, handed over the award to them at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.  They were awarded a gold medal, brass crest and certificate.
At the gold medal distribution ceremony of BIMS, Chairman of the organization Advocate Samarendra Nath Goswami, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir were present their among others while Accredited Mediator Advocate Pankaj Kumar Kundu moderated the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two commit suicide in Sylhet
No let-up in Dengue  29 die in five days of November
Two Justices, journalist get BIMS Gold medal award-2021
French MP brings parliament to a halt by yelling 'Go back to Africa' to Black MP
BCL female leader sent to jail over cattle theft in Dhamrai
Agitating workers of Olio Apparels Ltd stage demonstrations
Non-Muslims living in India's Gujarat to get citizenship
Public Service Bill withdrawn


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft