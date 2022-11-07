Two Justices, journalist get BIMS Gold medal award-2021

Two Justices of the High Court Division and a journalist received Bangladesh International Mediation Society (BIMS) Gold Medal Award-2021 for their role in promoting peace in the judicial arena, state and social life through mediation.

The two Justices of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, who received award, are: Justice Ashraful Kamal and Justice Ahmed Sohel while Senior Correspondent of Dhaka Post and Law Reporters Forum (LRF) member Mehdi Hasan Dalim also received the award.

Justice Mohammad Abdur Rashid, a permanent member of the Netherlands Arbitration Committee and former chairman of the Bangladesh Law Commission, handed over the award to them at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. They were awarded a gold medal, brass crest and certificate.

At the gold medal distribution ceremony of BIMS, Chairman of the organization Advocate Samarendra Nath Goswami, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir were present their among others while Accredited Mediator Advocate Pankaj Kumar Kundu moderated the event.











