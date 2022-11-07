Video
BNP to observe Nov 7 as ‘Nat’l Revolution & Solidarity Day’

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

BNP will observe what it calls the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Monday, marking the 'civil-military uprising' of November 7, 1975.
On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.
BNP has chalked out various programmes to observe the day with due respect.
Besides, BNP's associate bodies and all units will hold various programmes, including discussions, cultural programmes, essay competitions, photo exhibitions and publishing supplements in newspapers, across the country to mark the day with due respect.
As part of the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop all its offices across the country on Monday morning while BNP leaders and activists, led by party standing committee members, will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of their founder, ex- President Ziaur Rahman at 11am.
The party will also arrange an open discussion meeting in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2pm on the same day.
While BNP and its alliance partners celebrate November 7 as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organisations consider it as a day of freedom fighters getting killed.    -UNB



