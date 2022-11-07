Jorarganj-Teknaf marine drive feasibility study completed

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The feasibility study of Jorarganj- Teknaf marine driveway has been completed.

The 250km marine drive would be the world's longest.

Jorarganj is in Mirsarai, Chattogram.

Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Additional Chief Engineer Ataur Rahman told the Daily Observer that the study report had been submitted to the Ministry for approval.

A 60km stretch of the marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf had been completed, he said.

He said that a 20 km stretch of the marine was built by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Chattogram Port Authority (CPA). The remaining 170 km of the marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar awaits construction, he said.

SMET, an Australian firm conducted the feasibility studies at a cost of Tk 13 crore. Initially, it would be a four-lane marine drive, to be made six-lane later, said project officials.

The marine drive would reduce the distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar by road to 110 km from 160 km.











