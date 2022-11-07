Video
Home Back Page

Jorarganj-Teknaf marine drive feasibility study completed

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The feasibility study of Jorarganj- Teknaf marine driveway has been completed.
The 250km marine drive would be the world's longest.
Jorarganj is in  Mirsarai, Chattogram.
Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Additional Chief Engineer  Ataur Rahman told the Daily Observer that the study report had been submitted to the Ministry for approval.
A 60km stretch of the marine drive  from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf had  been completed, he said.
He said that a 20 km stretch of the marine was built by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Chattogram Port Authority (CPA). The remaining 170 km of the marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar awaits construction,  he said.
SMET, an Australian firm conducted the feasibility studies at a cost of Tk 13 crore.  Initially, it would be a four-lane marine drive, to be made six-lane later, said project officials.
The marine drive would reduce the distance between Chattogram and  Cox's Bazar by  road to 110 km from 160 km.


