Successful divisional rallies show people turning around: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday that the people are turning around against the misrule of the government with desperation to remove the monstrous regime. Fakhrul made the remark while attending a meeting organised by Nagorik Oikya at the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon.

"People have started turning around against the government. Seeing the divisional rallies I have that feeling that the people are ahead of us," he said. "People have joined the rallies defying all the obstacles in Barishal, Khulna and Mymensingh."

He said that when every mode of transportation was cut off in Barishal ahead of the rally, people have crossed the river by swimming and spent the night under the open sky to attend the rally. "This has inspired us, and we have started believing that people want change," said Fakhrul.

The BNP leader said the government has now started the process of suppressing movement by filing politically motivated cases. He said RAB detained general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal Sultana Ahmed from the city while 110 people including BNP's foreign affairs committee member Ishraque Hossain have been sued in Barishal. Bhola's BNP President Golam Nabi Alamgir has also been sued, he said.

Fakhrul said BNP is moving forward with the decision to hold a simultaneous movement with patriotic political parties. -UNB















