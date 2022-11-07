Video
Home Back Page

Alleged cattle lifter Babli denied bail

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

The bail prayer of Babli Akhter, Student Affairs Secretary, and Dhaka District North unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was rejected by a Dhaka Court on Sunday in a case filed over cattle theft in Dhamrai.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Mujahidul Islam passed the order after a hearing on her bail prayer, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.
Babli was arrested from Nayabari in the Savar municipality area on Wednesday.
On Thursday another Dhaka court sent her to jail and fixed Sunday for her bail hearing. Several incidents of cattle theft took place at different times in Dhamrai and several cases were filed with Dhamrai Police Station recently.
During the police investigation of the cases, it was found that Babli used to keep the cows in her custody and sell those. Babli is the 3rd-year student of the Department of Social Work at Savar Govt College. Police said Babli Akter developed close relationship with cattle lifters through her friend Shamim. Since then she had been selling the stolen cattle keeping those at her house.
She has sold five stolen cattle so far keeping in her custody. Babli Akter also admitted to police that she had sold beef to a butcher after slaughtering a bull.


