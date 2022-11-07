Saima Wazed laments poor mental health service

Lamenting over the inadequate mental health specialists and trainings for doctors in the country, Saima Wazed, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also a mental health advocate, said opening new hospitals will not bring any benefit if there is no mental health service centre in the hospitals.

"Trainings of the doctors are more important than increasing the number of beds in the hospitals," Saima said and stressed public awareness about mental health.

Joining virtually from the USA, she said this while speaking as keynote speaker in a discussion on 'Assurance of Mental Health Service at Community Level' held at National Mental Health Institute and Hospital Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

At the same time, she said an e-Mental Health Service is a demand of time and added, "We have invested a lot in the health sector. Then why will it (e-Mental Health Service) not be developed?"

Saima also called for formulation of a regulatory committee in the mental health service of the country.

"Bangladesh is yet to undertake many important programmes including formulation of law and guidelines in the mental health sector. Now it is time to deliver mental health service door to door at the grassroots level," she said

Calling for widening the extent of health service in the country, Health and Family Welfare Affairs Minister Zahid Maleque said allocating adequate budget is indispensable for a sustainable mental health service.

Speaking as chief guest, he further said the government is working in this sector.

Mentioning some proposals of Saima Wazed, Chairperson of Suchona Foundation, the Minister added that the government has taken her proposals in earnest and intends to implement it.

Besides usual treatment, Pabna Mental Health Institute will be turned into a sophisticated training centre, he added.

He expressed hope that the country will be a role model for the world in providing mental health service and added the country has already become a role model in the fight against the coronavirus infection.

Health Service Director General Prof Abul Bashar Md Khurshid Alam presided over the programme while Secretary of the Department Md Anwar Hossen Hawlader was present as special guest.

Health Service DG sought cooperation from all quarters including the civil society, journalists and educational institutions to ensure effective mental treatment.

Dr Md Robed Amin, Line Director at the Non Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) and National Health Institute and Hospital Director Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar were present among others.













