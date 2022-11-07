Shayla Bithi, first BD woman to climb on Dolma Khang peak



Mountaineer Shayla Bithi on top of Dolma Khang peak of the Himalayas. photo : Observer

Shayla Bithi reached the peak at 8:20 am last Saturday (November 5). On Sunday (November 6), she successfully came down from the mountain and she informed it to the Daily Observer from Nepal. This campaign was titled - "The Dolma Khang Challenge: Featuring Shayla Bithy and ZM Aqua Bomb." The campaign is sponsored by ZM Aqua Bomb.

On October 29, Shayla Bithi flew from Dhaka to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, for the campaign. She left for Dolma Khang from Kathmandu on October 31. On that day trekking started from an area called Chet Chet. Shayla Bithi was accompanied by a local Sherpa.

After three hours of trekking, they reached a village called Simigaon. From there, she reached Donggang village the next day. The next morning, Shayla Bithi started trekking again and reached Beding village. From there, she reached Beding village Dolma Khang High Camp in the next two days. Shayla Bithi flew the Bangladeshi flag at the Dolma Khang peak at 8:20 am on November 5 as the first Bangladeshi woman.

Shayla Bithi told the Daily Observer, "The peak part of the Dolma Khang is very hard to reach. So far not much expedition has been conducted in this mountain. That's why it was very difficult for us to climb to the top. I had to climb much of Steep Mountain. It was very risky. An accident could have happened if there was a little movement."

Shayla Bithi is happy to climb to the top of Dolma Khang. She said, "There is a different love in being able to raise the country's flag at the top. At the top of the mountain I carried placards with anti-war messages and took pictures. I will use these pictures in the anti-war campaign." Last year in October, She conquered the 6,189-meter Island peak of the Himalayas.

Shayla Bithi completed a basic mountaineering training course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, India in 2016. She became the first Bangladeshi woman to conquer Lhakpa Ri (7 thousand 45 meters) in Tibet in May 2018.













