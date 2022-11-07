Video
Six killed in bus, auto-rickshaw accidents

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent 

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Faridpur and Kishoreganj on Sunday.
Our Faridpur Correspondent reports that at least four people have died in a bus accident in Faridpur.
Ten others were injured in the accident around 3:00am on Sunday on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Madhabpur in Faridpur's Bhanga.
Merina Akter, 32, Junaid, 3, Humayun Kabir, 48 and Abdul Rouf Howladar, 50, died when the Sakura Paribahan bus crashed, said Md Taimur Islam, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station. The speeding bus veered out of control, went off the road and hit a tree, said OC Taimur. At least two people died on the spot.
The injured were admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Later, two of them died at the upazila health complex. Police have seized the bus and legal action is underway, said the police officer. Our Kishoreganj Correspondent added that two auto-rickshaw passengers were killed and four others injured after a bus hit the three-wheeler at Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj district on Sunday.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Locals said a bus of Shoukhin Express hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on the Bhairab-Mymensingh regional road in Naogaon Busstand area this morning, leaving two passengers dead on the spot and four others injured.
The injured were rescued and taken to Bajitpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital.


