Don’t forget dreadful days of BNP-Jamaat arson violence: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends a programme titled "Woe of Fire-Terrorism: Partial Scenario of BNP-Jamaat's Fire-Terrorism, Anarchy and Human Rights Violation" organised by the Awami League at the National Museum auditorium at Shahbagh in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

"I would like to ask the people of the country to be alert so that none can resort to such incidents anymore in future," she said.

The premier was addressing an event titled 'Cries of Arson Violence: A partial scenario of BNP-Jamaat Fire Terrorism, Anarchy and Violation of Human Rights' organised by Bangladesh Awami League at National Museum Auditorium here in the city.

She said some 500 people were burnt to death and more than 3500 people were injured during the arson violence of BNP-Jamaat in 2013-15. "We tried our best to stand beside the victims and took steps for their treatments. But it is not possible to wipe out the pains and sufferings of the people who lost their dear ones," she added.

Hasina said those who were burned had many dreams with their lives, but the aspirations were burned to ashes. "I just would like to tell the people of the country that none should forget that awful time," she said. There is no objection to healthy politics, but such violence won't be tolerated, she said.

The PM said if anyone wants to do politics, they can do healthy politics. "We don't have any objection (with healthy politics). But if anyone attacks my general people, they (attackers) will not be spared. It (violence) can't be tolerated. No man can endure it," she said.

She said every citizen irrespective of political parties and creeds has rights to lead life and conduct livelihood freely. "We have the responsibility to protect the rights," she added.

PM Hasina said she lost her father, mother and brothers just in a single day. "So, we "I can feel their pain, (who lost dear ones in the arson violence)," she said in an emotion-choked voice.

She said the people were killed alive setting fire to buses again and again in 2013, 2014 and 2015. "Why did they destroy the lives of the people this way? How could it be called a movement? We never saw such movements before,"

She said they (AL) waged movements on many occasions since her school life and joined the movements against every military dictator. "We also waged movements against Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia. But we, even in our dreams, never thought killing the common people through petrol bombs and arson attacks," she said. Hasina said the BNP had announced a blockade and strike, but their aim was to kill people. "Such attacks are gross human rights violations," she said.

She said there are cases against those who are involved in this kind of arson violence, many are being punished and more will get punishment in the future.

Talking about the masterminds of the violence, the PM criticised those who support the order givers despite resorting to such destructive activities.

"I don't know how anyone can support those who could unleash such destructive attacks and cause sufferings for the people," she said.

Mafruha Begum, who survived but lost her husband Nuruzzaman Bablu and her 10th-grader daughter Maisha in a petrol bomb attack on their bus in Chauddagram of Cumilla in 2015, questioned why she had to lose her loved ones without any offense.

"We neither do politics nor understand it. Why are we leading a hapless life losing family members in arson violence? What was the crime of my daughter Maisha? I can't see and hear voices of my daughter and my husband for eight years. I can't hear Maisha calling me mother," she said.

Mafruha said she could survive the fire as the husband threw her out through the window, but she could not save him and her daughter.

"My daughter and husband died from burns in front of my eyes. I still hear the scream and the call of 'mother,' the last word of my Maisha. I still can't sleep throughout the night," she said in a traumatized voice.

The prime minister talked to the victims and families of the arson violence unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance in the period of 2013-2015. -UNB













