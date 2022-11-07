Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don’t forget dreadful days of BNP-Jamaat arson violence: PM

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends a programme titled "Woe of Fire-Terrorism: Partial Scenario of BNP-Jamaat's Fire-Terrorism, Anarchy and Human Rights Violation" organised by the Awami League at the National Museum auditorium at Shahbagh in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends a programme titled "Woe of Fire-Terrorism: Partial Scenario of BNP-Jamaat's Fire-Terrorism, Anarchy and Human Rights Violation" organised by the Awami League at the National Museum auditorium at Shahbagh in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the people not to forget the terrible days of the arson violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat in the name of movement.
"I would like to ask the people of the country to be alert so that none can resort to such incidents anymore in future," she said.
The premier was addressing an event titled 'Cries of Arson Violence: A partial scenario of BNP-Jamaat Fire Terrorism, Anarchy and Violation of Human Rights' organised by Bangladesh Awami League at National Museum Auditorium here in the city.
She said some 500 people were burnt to death and more than 3500 people were injured during the arson violence of BNP-Jamaat in 2013-15. "We tried our best to stand beside the victims and took steps for their treatments. But it is not possible to wipe out the pains and sufferings of the people who lost their dear ones," she added.
Hasina said those who were burned had many dreams with their lives, but the aspirations were burned to ashes. "I just would like to tell the people of the country that none should forget that awful time," she said. There is no objection to healthy politics, but such violence won't be tolerated, she said.
The PM said if anyone wants to do politics, they can do healthy politics. "We don't have any objection (with healthy politics). But if anyone attacks my general people, they (attackers) will not be spared. It (violence) can't be tolerated. No man can endure it," she said.
She said every citizen irrespective of political parties and creeds has rights to lead life and conduct livelihood freely. "We have the responsibility to protect the rights," she added.
PM Hasina said she lost her father, mother and brothers just in a single day. "So, we "I can feel their pain, (who lost dear ones in the arson violence)," she said in an emotion-choked voice.
She said the people were killed alive setting fire to buses again and again in 2013, 2014 and 2015. "Why did they destroy the lives of the people this way? How could it be called a movement? We never saw such movements before,"
She said they (AL) waged movements on many occasions since her school life and joined the movements against every military dictator. "We also waged movements against Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia. But we, even in our dreams, never thought killing the common people through petrol bombs and arson attacks," she said. Hasina said the BNP had announced a blockade and strike, but their aim was to kill people. "Such attacks are gross human rights violations," she said.
She said there are cases against those who are involved in this kind of arson violence, many are being punished and more will get punishment in the future.
Talking about the masterminds of the violence, the PM criticised those who support the order givers despite resorting to such destructive activities.
"I don't know how anyone can support those who could unleash such destructive attacks and cause sufferings for the people," she said.
Mafruha Begum, who survived but lost her husband Nuruzzaman Bablu and her 10th-grader daughter Maisha in a petrol bomb attack on their bus in Chauddagram of Cumilla in 2015, questioned why she had to lose her loved ones without any offense.
"We neither do politics nor understand it. Why are we leading a hapless life losing family members in arson violence? What was the crime of my daughter Maisha? I can't see and hear voices of my daughter and my husband for eight years. I can't hear Maisha calling me mother," she said.
Mafruha said she could survive the fire as the husband threw her out through the window, but she could not save him and her daughter.
"My daughter and husband died from burns in front of my eyes. I still hear the scream and the call of 'mother,' the last word of my Maisha. I still can't sleep throughout the night," she said in a traumatized voice.
The prime minister talked to the victims and families of the arson violence unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance in the period of 2013-2015.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to observe Nov 7 as ‘Nat’l Revolution & Solidarity Day’
Jorarganj-Teknaf marine drive feasibility study completed
The city is experiencing dense fog accompanied with early morning
Successful divisional rallies show people turning around: Mirza Fakhrul
Alleged cattle lifter Babli denied bail
Saima Wazed laments poor mental health service
Shayla Bithi, first BD woman to climb on Dolma Khang peak
Six killed in bus, auto-rickshaw accidents


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft