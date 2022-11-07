Woman found dead in Ctg water tank

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The body of a 21-year-old woman was recovered from a water tank of a house at Bandartila in Chattogram city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Marjina Akter, daughter of Wahidul Gazi of Baufal upazila in Patuakhali district.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Police Station, said Marjina along with her husband Md. Hasan and seven-month-old baby used to live on the 4th floor of a building.

Marjina remained missing since Thursday afternoon. Getting no whereabouts, Hasan lodged a general diary with EPZ Police Station on Friday.

On Saturday night, the residents of the building complained to the house owner about bad odor from the water tank of the building. On information, police went to the spot and recovered the decomposed body of Marjina.

Police suspected that Hasan might have killed his wife and dumped the body into the water tank. Hasan went into hiding after the recovery of her body. -UNB





