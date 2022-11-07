Speedboats collision in Kaptai lake: Bodies of 2 missing students recovered

RANGAMATI, Nov 6: The bodies of two students, who went missing after a collision between two speedboats in Kaptai Lake on Friday, have been recovered.

The deceased were Liton Chakma, 20, and Elina Chakma, 20, residents of Baghaichhari and Borokol upazilas respectively and students of Higher Secondary Certificate level of Open University.

The body of Liton was recovered by fishermen early Sunday while and the body of Elina by fire service workers on Sunday morning.

Ariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Langadu police station, said they in association with the fire service men carried out search operation till Saturday evening since Friday afternoon but failed.

On Friday afternoon, seven people were injured and two others went missing in a head-on collision between a passenger carrying speedboat and a goods-laden boat in Kaptai Lake.

The passenger carrying boat was heading towards Langadu upazila from Rangamati Sadar.

Seven out of total nine passengers of the boat managed to swim ashore while the reset went missing.








