Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Speedboats collision in Kaptai lake: Bodies of 2 missing students recovered

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

RANGAMATI, Nov 6: The bodies of two students, who went missing after a collision between two speedboats in Kaptai Lake on Friday, have been recovered.
The deceased were Liton Chakma, 20, and Elina Chakma, 20, residents of Baghaichhari and Borokol upazilas respectively and students of Higher Secondary Certificate level of Open University.
The body of Liton was recovered by fishermen early Sunday while and the body of Elina by fire service workers on Sunday morning.
Ariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Langadu police station, said they in association with the fire service men carried out search operation till Saturday evening since Friday afternoon but failed.
On Friday afternoon, seven people were injured and two others went missing in a head-on collision between a passenger carrying speedboat and a goods-laden boat in Kaptai Lake.
The passenger carrying boat was heading towards Langadu upazila from Rangamati Sadar.
Seven out of total nine passengers of the boat managed to swim ashore while the reset went missing.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corrigendum
Woman found dead in Ctg water tank
Speedboats collision in Kaptai lake: Bodies of 2 missing students recovered
Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in Kishoreganj
‘Centenary Reunion’ of DU English Dept on Nov 18
We achieved success in becoming digital country: Palak
Seminar on local film festivals held
Fire Service and Civil Defence Week begins today


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft