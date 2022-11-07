Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 6: A man was sentenced life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Kishoreganj on Sunday.

Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Habibullah pronounced the order.

The court also imposed a Tk 1 lakh fine on the accused Riyad, 31.

According to the case complaint, on June 15, 2018, the accused raped a 16-year-old girl at Karimganj upazila.

When the girl became pregnant, her mother filed a case against the accused at Karimganj police station.

Special Public Prosecutor MA Afzal represented the state and advocate Abu Sayem Mazumdar appeared for the accused during the hearing. -UNB











