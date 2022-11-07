Video
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:54 PM
Home City News

We achieved success in becoming digital country: Palak

More than 1000 foreign guests arrive for ICPC

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

The 45th edition of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is going to be inaugurated at noon on Tuesday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) located in Dhaka.
Bangladesh is this year's host country for the ICPC, the most prestigious international contest for solving computer programming problems for university level students.
A total of 8 talented teams from Bangladesh are participating from BUET, University of Dhaka, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), North South University (NSU), American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB), Jahangirnagar University and University of Asia Pacific (UAP) are participating in this global contest this year from Bangladesh.
The contest, which started in 1970, is organized almost every year especially for the young generation. The 45th edition of ICPC is led by the ICT Division of Bangladesh where the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of ICT Division is acting as the executing agency and the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), Bangladesh is the host university of this contest.
In a 'Meet the Press Program' held on Sunday in the BCC Auditorium in Dhaka, the details of hosting the ICPC in Bangladesh including the important issues were highlighted.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak briefed the programme with Dr William B Poucher, President of ICPC Foundation among others.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak said this event is a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities in ICT. Same time, it is also an opportunity to establish contact with the current leadership of the future ICT leaders of our country.





