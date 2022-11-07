Video
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:54 PM
Home Sports

Spain coach Luis Enrique going his own way, for better or worse

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BARCELONA, NOV 6: Spain are among the World Cup favourites, boasting a deep squad which blends promising talents with experienced veterans who have won it all, but La Roja are still said to lack a star player.
While Lionel Messi leads the line for Argentina, Neymar gets top billing in Brazil, Kylian Mbappe is key for France and Harry Kane is the first name on England's teamsheet, the dominant figure with Spain is coach Luis Enrique.
The former Barcelona manager, 52, is the face of the team. He shapes his squad as he desires, refusing to bow to popular demand and call up players whom he does not believe will fit his plans, no matter the subsequent criticism he receives.
At times he has been accused of bias against Real Madrid players, with some of his previous squads seeing limited or even zero representation from Los Blancos, despite their domination at home and in Europe in recent years.
While he may ignore the increasing clamour to bring Paris Saint-Germain's fit-again veteran defender Sergio Ramos to Qatar, he is likely to take Madrid winger Marco Asensio on this occasion.
That in itself provokes a separate debate as the Spanish forward isn't getting many minutes with his club, like Pablo Sarabia at PSG, but Luis Enrique argues that they have not let him down when on international duty.
Other players like striker Alvaro Morata and goalkeeper Unai Simon split opinions, but Luis Enrique sticks by them through thick and thin.
The coach does not hand out places in the Spain squad to reward good club form, but only thinks about how players could service his 4-3-3, possession-based system.
Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has been punished by that in recent years, rarely getting called up for Spain duty despite finishing as the top Spanish goalscorer in La Liga across four of the past six seasons, although he is reported to be on the provisional long-list.
"There are players who in their teams, are the leaders, they score goals and the teams play for them," reasoned Luis Enrique.
"A team is not formed with the best 11 players in the league. You have to look at the context and with Spain, I want a team."
After criticism of some of Spain's unimpressive recent performances, the coach took to Twitter to hit back against his critics, posting a table he appeared to have created.
"Just to put things in context," he wrote. The table highlighted the performance of Europe's top international teams over the past three years.
Using his own definition of success, he qualified Spain as the most successful country in that period for their performances across all competitions, despite not winning any trophies.
Some have interpreted it as a sign that the pressure is getting to Luis Enrique ahead of the World Cup, as he had previously claimed not to listen to or read media criticism.    -AFP


