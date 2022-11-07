Lens edge Angers to keep pressure on PSG

PARIS, NOV 6: Lens stayed second in Ligue 1 as they won 2-1 at bottom side Angers on Saturday.

Earlier, Ajaccio, who started the day level with Angers, fought back to beat visiting Strasbourg 4-2 with all the goals coming in a crazed first half.

Lens kept up their light pressure on leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, who travel to fourth-placed Lorient on Sunday.

Lens are two points behind PSG after playing a game more. They moved six points clear of Rennes, who visit Lille on Sunday.

Lens continued a recent pattern. They have now won six of their last eight games, five of them by a single goal.

Wesley Said gave Lens a 21st minute lead finishing off a magnificent team move. Facundo Medina gave the visitors a cushion with a second in the 51st minute. -AFP

















