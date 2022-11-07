Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lens edge Angers to keep pressure on PSG

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

PARIS, NOV 6: Lens stayed second in Ligue 1 as they won 2-1 at bottom side Angers on Saturday.
Earlier, Ajaccio, who started the day level with Angers, fought back to beat visiting Strasbourg 4-2 with all the goals coming in a crazed first half.
Lens kept up their light pressure on leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, who travel to fourth-placed Lorient on Sunday.
Lens are two points behind PSG after playing a game more. They moved six points clear of Rennes, who visit Lille on Sunday.
Lens continued a recent pattern. They have now won six of their last eight games, five of them by a single goal.
Wesley Said gave Lens a 21st minute lead finishing off a magnificent team move. Facundo Medina gave the visitors a cushion with a second in the 51st minute.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale says 'not 100%' after MLS heroics
Spain coach Luis Enrique going his own way, for better or worse
Lens edge Angers to keep pressure on PSG
Pique insists he'll be back at Barca in tearful speech
Haaland late show sends Man City top, Leeds win thriller
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia
SA dumped out of T20WC by Netherlands
India set up mouthwatering T20 WC semi-final against England


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft