Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India set up mouthwatering T20 WC semi-final against England

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

India's players celebrate their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6, 2022 in Melbourne. photo: AFP

India's players celebrate their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6, 2022 in Melbourne. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, NOV 6: India will face England and New Zealand play Pakistan in the semi-finals as a Twenty20 World Cup full of shocks wrapped up its Super 12 stage in suitably scintillating fashion on Sunday.
South Africa had been fully expected to seal their place in the final four in Australia as they met the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on the last day of the group stage.
But the Dutch refused to read the script, Colin Ackermann blasting 41 off 26 balls as the Netherlands stunned the heavily fancied Proteas by 13 runs.
South Africa had been touted as dark horses for the title but instead it extended their wretched run in white-ball World Cups and saw Mark Boucher's reign as coach end in bitter disappointment.
"Gutted, to be honest," he said. "I think this squad deserved to give themselves a better chance.
"Unfortunately it didn't happen for us, which is very disappointing for me and certainly every single guy who's in our dressing room at the moment."
The Dutch finished a heady fourth in Group 2 and so will not need to go through qualifying for the next World Cup.
"The fact that we now have an opportunity to just walk straight in, I think it's a good confidence booster and very good for Dutch cricket," said bowler Brandon Glover, who took 3-9 against shell-shocked South Africa.
"Hopefully we can take advantage of it."
Dutch delight changed the complexion of Group 2.
It sent top-ranked T20 side India into the semi-finals before they even played Zimbabwe and turned Pakistan versus Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final.
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi then put three months of injury misery behind him with his career-best T20 figures of 4-22 to lead Pakistan into the last four.
Pakistan's World Cup campaign had looked dead and buried after an agonising last-ball defeat to India in their opener and then a shock loss to Zimbabwe.
Now they will face last year's beaten finalists New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney for a place in the November 13 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale says 'not 100%' after MLS heroics
Spain coach Luis Enrique going his own way, for better or worse
Lens edge Angers to keep pressure on PSG
Pique insists he'll be back at Barca in tearful speech
Haaland late show sends Man City top, Leeds win thriller
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia
SA dumped out of T20WC by Netherlands
India set up mouthwatering T20 WC semi-final against England


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft