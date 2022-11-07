Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Best yet to come from Pakistan: Shaheen

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

ADELAIDE, NOV 6: Shaheen Shah Afridi warned he is still not back to his fearsome best even after leading Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with figures of 4-22 against Bangladesh on Sunday.
The left-arm frontline fast bowler rattled the opposition batsmen with his swing and seam in Adelaide to limit Bangladesh to 127-8 as Pakistan won the do-or-die clash by five wickets.
The 22-year-old missed the recent Asia Cup with a knee injury and is still working his way back to full fitness after being out of action for three months.
"It is not easy to come back from such an injury," Shaheen said.
"I can only give my 100 percent on the field, and I am trying. This injury needed time, I think I came (back) early as it is a World Cup and the team needs me."
Shaheen struggled for wickets early in the tournament as Pakistan suffered losses to India and then Zimbabwe in Group 2.
But he seemed to have found rhythm in a win over the Netherlands and came into his own with a match-winning 3-14 against South Africa, a victory that revived their campaign.
Pakistan's last Super 12 match turned out to be a virtual quarter-final after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the earlier game.
Shaheen rose to the challenge after Bangladesh elected to bat first and sent back Liton Das for 10 in the third over.
It was his double strike in the 17th over that broke Bangladesh's back and he took one more to bag four wickets for the first time in T20 internationals.
"I am not bowling at 150 kph like Haris (Rauf)," Shaheen said.
"Even before I bowled at 135-140 kph. (Earlier) I felt a pinch during run-up but now feeling much better.
"Staying in the room for two-three months with an injury affects your mind."
He added: "I believed that I would come back and my efforts would pay dividends."
It has not been the best of tournaments for star batsman and skipper Babar Azam, who made a laboured 25 off 33 balls after scores of 0, four, four and six.
But Shaheen praised the team's comeback and the captain for his support.
"The credit goes to the whole team. We played good cricket. The games we lost were decided on the last ball, but still we played good cricket," said Shaheen.
"We didn't get the results in our favour but a good team never falls after a loss.
"The captain plays a big role to lift the team and support us. We are backing each other and as a result we have won here."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale says 'not 100%' after MLS heroics
Spain coach Luis Enrique going his own way, for better or worse
Lens edge Angers to keep pressure on PSG
Pique insists he'll be back at Barca in tearful speech
Haaland late show sends Man City top, Leeds win thriller
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia
SA dumped out of T20WC by Netherlands
India set up mouthwatering T20 WC semi-final against England


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft