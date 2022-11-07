In terms of result, it's our best T20 World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan termed this T20 World Cup as their best but believed that the performance could have been better had the new players showed some good performance.

Ahead of this T20 World Cup, Bangladesh had just one victory in the main round, that too came in the inaugural edition in 2007. But Bangladesh now bowed down this World Cup with two wins against Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

However Bangladesh put up a good fight against India and also showed a fighting spirit against Pakistan. Nevertheless they came short due to their own fault indeed.

The new players that replaced the experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad couldn't show worthy. In fact apart from Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto, no one could do better in better but Bangladesh bowlers, specially the pacers gave their best in this World Cup.

Against Pakistan, Shakib rued for some more runs as he believed things could have been different if they scored 145-150, rather than 127-8.

"At the halfway stage we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 - would've been a reasonable total on that pitch. I knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which didn't happen," Shakib said after the match.

"In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups. We could've done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect."

Shakib got a dubious decision today, which resisted him showing some good performance with the bat. His dismissal sparked a collapse as Bangladesh lost last seven wickets for 53 runs. Experts said Shakib's dismissal indeed changed the momentum, which was in Bangladesh's favour.

The Bangladesh captain still was not satisfied with his performance, saying that he could have done better.

"I could've done better. As long as I'm fit and performing, I'd love to play," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his satisfaction after confirming the semifinal, which looked in jeopardy after they tasted a shocking defeat to Zimbabwe.

"It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Pitch wasn't easy to bat on," Babar said.

"It was little bit two-paced. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately didn't work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play." -BSS









