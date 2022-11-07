Video
Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

CATANIA, Nov 6: Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against privately run maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters.
Humanitarian groups and two Italian lawmakers who traveled to Sicily protested the selection process as both illegal and inhumane. The procedure was part of a directive ushered in by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi as Italy again targets the non-governmental organizations it has long accused of encouraging people trafficking in the central Mediterranean Sea.
"Free all the people, free them,? Italian lawmaker Aboubakar Soumahoro said in an emotional appeal directed at Premier Giorgia Meloni from the Humanity 1 rescue ship, calling the new policy "inhuman."
The passengers have faced "trauma, they have faced everything that we can define as prolonged suffering, a hell," Soumahoro said.
Italian authorities completed the process of identifying vulnerable migrants on the German-operated Humanity 1 overnight and asked the Geo Barents, with 572 rescued migrants, to proceed Sunday to the port of Catania for the same vetting.
Two other boats run by non-governmental organizations remained at sea, with no immediate change in status. The NGOs reported people sleeping on floors and decks, the spread of fever-inducing infections and scabies, and food and medical supplies nearing depletion. Some migrants have been on the ships for more than two weeks.
The Humanity 1, carrying 179 rescued passengers, entered the Sicilian port late Sunday, and two Italian doctors began the process of identifying people needing urgent medical care after the ship's doctor refused, said SOS Humanity spokeseman Wasil Schauseil.    -AP



