Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Congress releases 22-point chargesheet against Gujarat government ahead elections

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

AHEMDABAD, Nov 6: The Gujarat Congress released a 22-point 'charge sheet' against the state BJP government on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, accusing it of being anti-people.
All that an average Gujarati got was "hunger, fear and tyranny," it claimed.
The opposition party also highlighted in the 'charge sheet' the recent Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed 135 lives, and dubbed as "unconstitutional" the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven members of her family during the Gujarat riots.
Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The last three decades of Gujarat have been marred by "continuous anti-people governance and mismanagement," the Congress said in the 'charge sheet'.
The opposition party appealed to the public to vote it to power to make the "Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel proud again".
"At a time when the BJP is working to divert the attention of the public from main issues affecting them, this charge sheet has been released to draw their attention back to these issues," former Union minister and senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.
The 'charge sheet' also claimed the Morbi bridge collapse incident of October 30 was a "BJP-created disaster" and that the ruling party and its cronies were directly responsible       for it.
"The Morbi tragedy is the direct outcome of BJP's corruption where human life holds no value," it further claimed.
On the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Congress said the government ignored established rules and convention to release them.
"The decision has unmasked the BJP and its concern for the safety and security of women," the charge sheet said.
It also claimed there was an effort to encroach upon the Gujarat Vidyapith founded by Mahatma Gandhi by "dubious means" after Governor Acharya Devvrat was appointed its chancellor.
In sarcastic remarks, the Congress 'charge sheet' said the "achievements" of the BJP government include enriching a few pro-regime industrialists at the cost of government exchequer, destroying the state's economy, widespread increase in poverty and rampant rise in prices of essential commodities.    -PTI





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany criticises Egypt on human rights ahead of COP27
Congress releases 22-point chargesheet against Gujarat government ahead elections
Kejriwal alleges BJP saving Gujarat bridge collapse accused
Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel, says king's adviser
Shehbaz asks for full court to look into Imran's assassination claims
Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation
In 1st clear message to Russia, Xi says nuclear weapons must not be used
US SC's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft