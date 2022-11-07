Kejriwal alleges BJP saving Gujarat bridge collapse accused

WANKANER, Nov 6: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged efforts are being made to save the people responsible for the repair work of the Morbi suspension bridge which collapsed on October 30 killing more than 130 people.

He also said if AAP forms a government in Gujarat, it will construct a grand Morbi bridge.

Addressing people at Wankaner town in the Morbi district in Gujarat at a roadshow (tiranga yatra), Mr Kejriwal said incidents like the Morbi bridge collapse will occur if the "double engine" of BJP is voted to power.

"Whatever happened in Morbi is very sad. There were 55 children among those 150 people who died. They could have been your children. Whatever happened is sad. But what is sadder is that efforts are being made to save the people responsible for the tragedy," the Delhi chief minister said.

As many as 135 people died after the British-era "jhulta pul" or the hanging cable bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

"Why are you trying to save them? What is their relationship with them? They enjoy some relationship with them, isn't it? The Oreva Group and its owner responsible for renovating the ill-fated bridge have not been named in the FIR," the AAP's national convener said. He appealed to the people to vote for AAP en masse in the polls.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of INR 10 to INR 15 for its use, as per the municipality documents assessed on October 31.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

Mr Kejriwal said a storm of change is coming in Gujarat.

"We do not need a double engine but a new engine government. The double engine is rusted, it is old, and destroyed. If you bring a double engine, then the Morbi bridge will collapse. If you bring a new engine, we will construct a grand Morbi bridge," he said in an apparent dig at the ruling BJP.

Mr Kejriwal said it is not his habit to tell lies.

"All promises AAP made to the people of Gujarat regarding education, healthcare, employment etc are based on what my government did in Delhi.

"All promises AAP made to the people of Gujarat regarding education, healthcare, employment etc are based on what my government did in Delhi.

"I am an educated person. I know how to work, and construct schools, and hospitals. ..I do not make false promises. I will never promise to give you INR 15 lakh. I do not lie. I am only talking about the work I have done in Delhi. I am an honest person, I do not indulge in corruption," he said. -PTI














