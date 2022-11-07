Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel, says king's adviser

AWALI, Nov 6: Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday.

Arab leaders have largely been silent about the victory of Netanyahu, whose record of hardline opposition to Shia Muslim power Iran has helped forge ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf leaders.

Israel, under Netanyahu's government in 2020, normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - where concern over Iran's regional sway dominates security strategy - under US-brokered pacts called the Abraham Accords.

The diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said Netanyahu's win was "normal and always expected".

"We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together," he told reporters.

"We will want to make an example and succeed together and face all the threats," he said, responding to a question about a multilateral regional approach to security that includes Israel.

US and Israeli officials raised the idea of an integrated Middle East air defence system during a trip by US President Joe Biden in July to Israel and Saudi Arabia, which blessed the Abraham Accords but has yet to formally recognise Israel. -REUTERS





