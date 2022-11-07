Video
PTI Takes On ISPR For Rejecting

Shehbaz asks for full court to look into Imran's assassination claims

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Charges Against Military OfficerLAHORE, Nov 6: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought constitution of a 'full court commission' of the apex court to probe into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's allegations that the premier, interior minister and a senior military officer are responsible for the assassination bid on him in Wazirabad.
Later, in a high-level meeting presided over by the PM, it was decided that in light of the Friday night statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the federal government would initiate legal action against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for issuing false statements against the state and its institutions. The PM had earlier in the day hinted at taking such action.
Hours after Mr Khan had addressed the nation from the hospital on Friday and once again accused the PM, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence agency officer of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him, the ISPR had issued a strongly worded statement, rejecting the "baseless and irresponsible" allegations by the PTI chairman against the military.
It had also called on the government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those "responsible for defamation and making false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever".
"You are a liar, selfish, callous and a certified thief. Bring forth the proof of our involvement in any conspiracy to assassinate you. If you prove even a distant link with me, I will quit politics. Keeping in view such false and baseless allegations, I request the Supreme Court chief justice to constitute a full court commission to probe into the PTI chief's allegations," the premier told journalists at a press conference here on Saturday evening.
"I will soon write to you (the CJP) in this regard, and if my request is not entertained, questions related to the credibility of inquiries into this incident will keep rising," feared Mr Sharif, flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and his special assistant Malik Ahmad Khan.
While calling all apex court judges equally competent to inquire into such cases, Mr Sharif requested the CJP to have the same fullcourt commission also probe into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.
To a question about the ISPR statement, the prime minister said the government would take action soon. "We are taking action over such baseless and false allegations. We will do our duty; we have called a meeting on this issue," he announced.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday lashed out at the media wing of the armed forces over its statement rejecting the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan against a military officer for being responsible for the Wazirabad attack.
The party also questioned that if no member of the institution ever did anything wrong, why were court-martials carried out.
Addressing the nation from Shaukat Khanum Hospital after being shot during his party's long march to Islamabad, Imran Khan had urged Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold the "black sheep" in his institution accountable.
A few hours later, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) rejected the "baseless and irresponsible" allegations by the PTI chairman against the military.
On Saturday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar raised questions over the military's statement, which he claimed made unfounded allegations against Mr Khan.
"He [Imran Khan] has never spoken against the institution. In fact, has always spoken about the need to strengthen the institution. Criticism of individuals should not be called criticism of institution," he maintained. In a series of tweets, the former minister also posed some questions to the ISPR and said the institution indeed deserved love, but not every individual in it.    -DAWN




