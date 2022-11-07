Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Noakhali

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Noakhali, in two days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Roni, 30, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Sajangaon Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Mehedi Hasan got married with Sumi Akhter, 25, daughter of Md Alauddin of Chairpara Village under Barbaria Union in Gafargaon Upazila, about five years back. The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.
However, Mehedi Hasan along with his wife came to visit his father-in-law's house in Gafargaon Upazila on Friday. They were locked into an altercation there at around 9pm.
Following this, Mehedi Hasan hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree near his father-in-law's house at around 11pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NOAKHALI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Akash Chandra Das, 23, son of Priyotosh Chandra Das, a resident of Ward No. 6 Pashchim Charbata Village under Charbata Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Akash hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house on Thursday night.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.



